Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 21
ZURICH, March 21 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ZURICH, March 19 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday it has won an order worth $110 million from the Saudi Electricity Company to improve the power infrastructure in the country's western region.
The order is for the supply and construction of substations that will link the Taif East Governorate, a part of the Mecca region, to the national transmission grid.
"These substations will strengthen the grid and enhance transmission capacity, bringing much-needed electricity to the region to meet growing domestic and industrial demand," said Claudio Facchin, head of ABB's Power Systems division.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* FY earnings before taxes were also significantly higher than in previous year (3.3 million Swiss francs) at 15.5 million Swiss francs ($15.53 million)
* Partners Group reports 2016 revenue of 973 million Swiss francs ($974.56 million) from 619 million Sfr in 2015