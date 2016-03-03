ZURICH, March 3 ABB booked a $100 million order in Iraq in the fourth quarter of 2015 to deliver a substation for a 3,000 megawatt natural gas power plant as the country seeks to expand infrastructure after decades of war and violence.

ABB's Power Grids division, which is undergoing strategic review for a possible sale, will design, engineer and commission the substation for customer Mass Global Holding, the Swiss company said in a statement on Thursday.

In 2014, private company Mass Global announced it and Iraqi banks would finance a $3 billion, 3,000 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant being built by Turkey's Enka Insaat in the Iraqi city of Bismayah. (Reporting by John Miller)