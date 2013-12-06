ZURICH Dec 6 ABB won orders worth $180 million in 2013 to supply its Azipod XO electric propulsion units to six new cruise liners, marking its best ever year for orders in the industry with the system.

The Swiss power and automation company said in a statement on Friday it has supplied the systems to Norwegian Cruise Liners , Royal Caribbean International, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Azipod is an electric propulsion unit which is housed in a submerged pod outside the ship hull. The system eliminates the need for rudders, stern transversal thrusters or long shaft lines inside the ship's hull.