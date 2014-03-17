ZURICH, March 17 Swiss engineering group ABB
said it and its consortium partner UK Power Networks
have won an order worth $145 million to upgrade Britain's rail
network in southern England and Wales.
The order is for the turnkey delivery of more than 30 new
traction substations and is the first sizeable electrification
project to be undertaken by Network Rail in over 30 years, ABB
said.
The upgrade should help make services more reliable, reduce
noise emissions from the railway and increase the frequency of
trains, it added.
The first substation is expected to be commissioned in 2015
and the project should be completed in 2017, ABB said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)