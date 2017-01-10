ZURICH Jan 10 Transformer maker ABB
won a $640 million contract for a 1,830-km (1,137-mile) power
link in India to connect thermal and wind power plants with the
country's growing urban areas, the Swiss company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
ABB won the contract from Power Grid Corporation of India
, the national electricity grid operator, to provide
equipment for an ultra-high-voltage 800 kilovolt system between
Raigarh in central India and Pugalur, in the southern state of
Tamil Nadu.
The system, one of the longest in the world, will have the
capacity to supply electricity to 80 million people once it is
completed in 2019, ABB said.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)