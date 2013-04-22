BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
ZURICH, April 22 Automation technology group ABB said it was buying renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1 billion, an effort to step up its presence in the growing solar inverters market.
ABB said the boards of both companies had agreed that ABB will acquire Power-One at $6.35 per share in cash, a deal which includes Power-One's net cash of $266 million, ABB said in a statement on Monday.
The transaction would position ABB as a leading global supplier of solar inverters, the "intelligence" behind a solar photovoltaic system, ABB said.
Subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close the second half of 2013.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.