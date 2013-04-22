BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
ZURICH, April 22 Automation technology group ABB's chief executive said on Monday the company had no interest in acquiring solar panel machinery makers.
His comments came after ABB said it would buy renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1 billion to step up its presence in the growing solar power inverters market.
The CEO also said the acquisition of Power-One would be positive to net income within a year.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.