ZURICH Feb 5 Swiss engineering group ABB
is accelerating measures to counter the impact of the
Swiss currency's appreciation, its finance chief Eric Elzvik
said on Thursday.
The Swiss National Bank abandoned its 1.20-per-euro cap on
the Swiss franc on Jan. 15 and companies across export-reliant
Switzerland warned of a plunge in profits after three years of
being protected against the effects of a strong currency.
Speaking at a news conference after ABB published
fourth-quarter financial results, Elzvik said the Zurich-based
company was trying to offset the impact by sourcing and cost
optimisation, without providing further details.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)