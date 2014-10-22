ZURICH Oct 22 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday the outlook for the global economy is increasingly uncertain as it posted third-quarter profit that met expectations.

The Zurich-based firm, which makes products ranging from industrial robots to power grid transformers, said net profit fell 12 percent to $734 million, in line with the average forecast of $731 million in a Reuters poll.

"We will carefully manage costs and cash as the short-term outlook for the global economy is increasingly uncertain," Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a statement.

The Zurich-based company struck a more cautious tone in its outlook, saying slow growth in Europe and political tensions in various parts of the world could offset positive signs in the United States and growth in China.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)