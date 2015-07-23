ZURICH, July 23 ABB said on Thursday net profit fell 8 percent in the second quarter due to sluggish demand for the Swiss company's oil and gas products and the strong U.S. dollar.

The Zurich-based power and automation firm told Reuters last month that a significant slowdown in China, a sharp drop in spending by customers in the oil and gas industry, and U.S. growth rates which are unlikely to match strong year-ago levels would weigh on its results this quarter.

ABB said net profit stood for the three months stood at $588 million from $636 million year-ago, which beat analyst expectations for net profit of $548 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Katharina Bart)