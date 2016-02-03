ZURICH Feb 3 Power equipment maker ABB said fourth-quarter net profit fell more than two-thirds as the company booked restructuring charges meant to cut costs amid slumping demand for transformers and motors.

ABB's fourth quarter net profit fell 70 percent to $204 million, just above the analyst forecasts for $192 million. Fourth quarter sales fell to $9.4 percent, against the average analyst forecast for $9.2 billion.

Sales of ABB's equipment for power installations have been hammered by falling demand in China where the government is scaling back infrastructure projects amid a glut of industrial capacity. It booked $496 million in restructuring charges in the quarter. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Anand Basu)