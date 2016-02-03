ZURICH Feb 3 Power equipment maker ABB
said fourth-quarter net profit fell more than
two-thirds as the company booked restructuring charges meant to
cut costs amid slumping demand for transformers and motors.
ABB's fourth quarter net profit fell 70 percent to $204
million, just above the analyst forecasts for $192 million.
Fourth quarter sales fell to $9.4 percent, against the average
analyst forecast for $9.2 billion.
Sales of ABB's equipment for power installations have been
hammered by falling demand in China where the government is
scaling back infrastructure projects amid a glut of industrial
capacity. It booked $496 million in restructuring charges in the
quarter.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Anand Basu)