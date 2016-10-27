ZURICH Oct 27 ABB's third-quarter orders slipped 14 percent on customer hesitation even as a cost-cutting program helped boost the Swiss power transformer maker's profit margin, the company said on Thursday.

Zurich-based ABB reported net profit of $568 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $577 million a year earlier. The figure beat forecasts of $555 million in a Reuters poll.

Orders fell to $7.53 billion, from $8.77 billion.

ABB's operating earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation, its measure for profitability, rose to 12.6 percent from 12.5 percent, it said, amid a cost-cutting program and efforts to partner with other companies to reduce risks on big projects that in the past had hit the bottom line.

The company named Timo Ihamuotila as its new chief financial officer, to replace Erik Elzvik, who "will pursue career opportunities outside of ABB" starting in April. (Reporting by John Miller)