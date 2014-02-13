ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss engineering group ABB
lowered its target for revenue growth on Thursday
blaming a slower-than-expected economic recovery and weaker
capital spending by its customers.
The company, which makes products as varied transformers
used on electric trains and industrial robots, now expects to
increase overall sales at a compound organic growth rate of 4-5
percent organically for the 2011-2015 period.
It had previously guided for a growth rate of 7-10 percent
including some acquisitions.
ABB posted a 13 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to
$525 million, hit by previously flagged charges for
storm-related delays to wind projects in the North Sea and
restructuring costs in its power systems division.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of $538
million.
