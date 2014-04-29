European stock futures open higher as Deutsche Bank capital increase set to begin - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 29 ABB Ltd : * Shares fall 6.7 percent after first-quarter results miss expectations
ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent easier at 8,699 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Announced on Monday the issuance of a new 150 million Swiss francs ($150.35 million) bond