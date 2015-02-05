ZURICH Feb 5 Swiss engineering group ABB has no plans to move units out of Switzerland in response to a recent jump in the Swiss franc, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said on Thursday.

The Swiss National Bank abandoned its 1.20-per-euro cap on the Swiss franc on Jan. 15 and companies across export-reliant Switzerland warned of a plunge in profits after three years of being protected against the effects of a strong currency.

"We are very well positioned here in Switzerland... there are no plans at the moment to close anything or make any major moves here," Spiesshofer told journalists at a news conference after ABB reported fourth-quarter financial results.

ABB said a 15 percent appreciation of the Swiss franc against the euro would reduce its operating profit by $100-200 million in the medium term. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)