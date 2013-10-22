* Named head of North America and deal integration

* First notable staff shuffle by new CEO Spiesshofer

* Follows string of dealmaking in U.S. by ABB

ZURICH, Oct 22 ABB promoted long-standing executive Greg Scheu to lead its business in North America, following a string of high-profile acquisitions in recent years.

The move is the first notable personnel change under Ulrich Spiesshofer, chief executive of the technology company since September following the exit of Joe Hogan, who led ABB in investing some $20 billion to strengthen its operations.

Those included the acquisitions of U.S. groups Baldor and Thomas & Betts and, in April this year, solar energy company Power One.

Spiessofer said Scheu's promotion underscored ABB's commitment to North America including the United States, its largest market by geography. He is also in charge of integrating acquisitions.

"Greg's appointment...signals our strong commitment to realising the value of our acquisitions through best-in-class business integration, as well as to profitable growth in North America," Spiesshofer said.

Scheu, whose appointment is effective Nov. 1, is a 12-year veteran of ABB. Enrique Santacana, the regional manager for both the Americas, will focus on South America. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)