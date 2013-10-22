* Named head of North America and deal integration
* First notable staff shuffle by new CEO Spiesshofer
* Follows string of dealmaking in U.S. by ABB
ZURICH, Oct 22 ABB promoted
long-standing executive Greg Scheu to lead its business in North
America, following a string of high-profile acquisitions in
recent years.
The move is the first notable personnel change under Ulrich
Spiesshofer, chief executive of the technology company since
September following the exit of Joe Hogan, who led ABB in
investing some $20 billion to strengthen its operations.
Those included the acquisitions of U.S. groups Baldor and
Thomas & Betts and, in April this year, solar energy company
Power One.
Spiessofer said Scheu's promotion underscored ABB's
commitment to North America including the United States, its
largest market by geography. He is also in charge of integrating
acquisitions.
"Greg's appointment...signals our strong commitment to
realising the value of our acquisitions through best-in-class
business integration, as well as to profitable growth in North
America," Spiesshofer said.
Scheu, whose appointment is effective Nov. 1, is a 12-year
veteran of ABB. Enrique Santacana, the regional manager for both
the Americas, will focus on South America.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)