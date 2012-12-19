Dec 19 Swiss multinational corporation ABB Ltd
won an order worth about $36 million from Texas power
company Sharyland Utilities to boost power exchanges between
Texas and Mexico.
ABB said it will supply and install a 150-megawatt (MW)
high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station in Mission,
Texas.
The new converter station, which will also be in Mission,
expected to enter service in 2014, will work with an identical
converter ABB installed in 2007.
The two stations, part of the Railroad DC Tie expansion
project, will work in parallel to provide a transmission
capacity of up to 300 MW, ABB said.
"The expansion of our HVDC facility from 150 MW to 300 MW is
a significant project for us, and we are pleased to partner with
ABB once again," Mark Caskey, senior vice president of Sharyland
Utilities said.
Sharyland, which is privately owned by Hunter Hunt and other
members of the Ray Hunt family, serves about 45,000 customers in
29 counties throughout Texas.
