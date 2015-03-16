OSLO, March 16 Swiss engineering group ABB has won a 1.1 billion crown ($134 million) contract from Norway's Statoil to supply power equipment for the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, 200 kilometres offshore, Statoil said on Monday.

Statoil will supply the first phase of Sverdrup with power from the shore and ABB will deliver equipment for both the offshore platform and the onshore facility.

Statoil added that total cost of the power supply to phase 1 of the projects is around 6 billion crowns.

ABB will deliver the equipment in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)