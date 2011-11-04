ZURICH Nov 4 Swiss engineering group ABB set out new sales and margins targets on Friday, aiming to outpace the market and global economic growth.

For the period 2011-15, the company said it would target an operational earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 13 to 19 percent. The new goals replace a previous EBIT margin corridor of 11 to 16 percent for 2007-2011.

ABB, which makes products used by oil, mining and utility companies, is banking on higher demand for green technology as governments replace ageing power networks and high oil prices make power-saving technologies more attractive.

ABB, which said last week at is third-quarter results that the uncertain economic climate made forecasting difficult, set itself a new average annual sales growth target of between 7 and 10 percent for the 2011-2015 period. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)