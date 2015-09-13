ZURICH, Sept 13 ABB Chairman Peter
Voser said he opposed the idea of breaking up the engineering
group's two main businesses and was not facing pressure from its
big shareholders for change.
His comments, published by SonntagsZeitung newspaper on
Sunday, came amid media reports that activist group Cevian, one
of ABB's main shareholders, was pushing for reforms that could
include breaking up the company.
"I am strictly against separating energy and automation
because you cannot separate them," Voser was quoted as saying.
Customers, he added, wanted integrated applications from one
supplier.
ABB last week announced a strategic review of its low-margin
power projects business and said it would likely decide next
year what to do with the new division.
But Voser said the step had not resulted from any external
pressure.
"The board and management were at no point under pressure
because of external expressions of opinion. The strategy was
developed over the long term and is conceived for the long-term
future," he was quoted as saying.
Voser said Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer would get the
time he needs to implement strategic steps the group has already
announced. Asked how long this was, he said:
"The timetable is clear. The 1,000-day programme to cut
costs should be completed by the end of 2017. And we have growth
forecasts to 2020, so the time frame is somewhere in between."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Heavens)