Sept 16 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said it was in advanced discussions with Deutsche Bank AG about the possible acquisition of its British insurance business, Abbey Life Assurance.

The German lender was nearing a deal to sell the business to Phoenix, a person close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Phoenix is planning to raise 800 million pounds ($1.06 billion) to fund the purchase, which will be finalised in the next couple of weeks, the person said. ($1 = 0.7560 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)