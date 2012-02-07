(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Feb 7 British jewellery company
Abbeycrest has fallen into administration, joining a
string of companies brought down by the weakness of the UK
retail sector as the economy stagnates.
Abbeycrest said on Tuesday that John Malcolm Titley and
Andrew Poxon from business rescue firm Leonard Curtis had been
appointed as joint administrators.
The company, which designs, manufactures and distributes
jewellery to a range of major UK retailers, had suspended
trading in its shares last month after failing to sell its
Thailand division, which would have helped ease its debt
burdens.
Last month, retailers Peacocks and Pumpkin Patch both
entered into administration, as consumers cut back on spending
due to rising unemployment, higher inflation and muted wage
growth.
