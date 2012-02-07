(Adds detail, background)

LONDON Feb 7 British jewellery company Abbeycrest has fallen into administration, joining a string of companies brought down by the weakness of the UK retail sector as the economy stagnates.

Abbeycrest said on Tuesday that John Malcolm Titley and Andrew Poxon from business rescue firm Leonard Curtis had been appointed as joint administrators.

The company, which designs, manufactures and distributes jewellery to a range of major UK retailers, had suspended trading in its shares last month after failing to sell its Thailand division, which would have helped ease its debt burdens.

Last month, retailers Peacocks and Pumpkin Patch both entered into administration, as consumers cut back on spending due to rising unemployment, higher inflation and muted wage growth.

