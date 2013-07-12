SHANGHAI, July 12 Abbott Laboratories is
cutting prices of its instant products in China by up to 12
percent, the company said, joining other foreign firms in
responding to Beijing's probe into possible price-fixing by milk
powder makers.
The diversified U.S. healthcare conglomerate will cut prices
of six products sold in China, including Similac and Pediasure,
by 4 percent to 12 percent, the company said on its website on
July 8.
Abbott is now implementing the price cuts, a company
spokeswoman based in China told Reuters in an e-mail on Friday.
China's top economic planning agency is investigating Mead
Johnson Nutrition Co, Danone, Nestle
, Abbott Laboratories and Hong Kong-listed Biostime
International for possible price-fixing and
anti-competitive behaviour.
So far, Nestle, Danone and Mead Johnson have responded by
cutting prices of their infant milk powder products.