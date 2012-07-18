July 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported
quarterly earnings roughly in line with Wall Street
expectations, helped by strong demand for its Humira arthritis
drug and its Xience heart stent.
The diversified healthcare company said on Wednesday that it
had earned $1.73 billion, or $1.08 per share, in the second
quarter. That compared with $1.94 billion, or $1.23 per share in
the year-earlier period, when Abbott recorded big tax-related
gains.
Excluding special charges, Abbott earned $1.23 per share.
Analysts on average expected $1.22 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of $9.81 billion narrowly missed Wall Street
expectations of $9.84 billion.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)