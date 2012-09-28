* Analysts see Gonzalez surviving resume errors
* Precedent seen in case of former Bausch & Lomb CEO
* Abbott shares off slightly after disclosure
By Debra Sherman and Ransdell Pierson
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Sept 28 Abbott Laboratories
veteran Richard Gonzalez may get a pass on his
overstated educational credentials as investors focus instead on
his 30-year-plus track record at the healthcare giant, analysts
said on Friday.
Gonzalez, 58, is the latest in a long line of executives who
have been ensnared in controversies over inaccurate resumes. But
while such disclosures have hastened the exit of some, including
Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson in May, analysts say
Gonzalez's successes over a long career at Abbott should spare
him.
"I really think it's a non-event, given his long history and
successful leadership at the firm. They're making it sound like
an administrative error by someone else, not him," said Jeff
Jonas, a portfolio manager for Gabelli Health and Wellness Trust
Mutual Funds, which holds Abbott shares.
Gonzalez was chosen to head the company's new pharmaceutical
spinoff AbbVie as of Jan. 1. On Thursday, the company said he
did not complete his college education or receive a masters'
degree, as listed on his official biography in Abbott's
regulatory filings for several years.
Abbott said the falsely reported degrees were due to "an
administrative error," and did not give further details on how
it escaped notice by Gonzalez, other executives or company
auditors. The company said it corrected the references some time
back.
"It's a very insular, well-run company, and he's proven
himself over decades. It's not like the new Yahoo CEO with an
angry, activist shareholder," said Jonas. "I think they just
ride it out, let this die down in a month or two."
Abbott shares were off nearly 1 percent at $68.72 in midday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
JUDGING AN EXECUTIVE'S TRACK RECORD
Gonzalez heads Abbott's pharmaceuticals operations.
Investors view him as a major contributor to Abbott's steady
profit and sales growth, which regularly outpaces its rivals. In
particular, he has shepherded the company's biggest product, the
$8 billion rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, which continues to
grow at breakneck pace.
"I've known Rick for 15-plus years. He's extremely capable
and has proven himself over a long, distinguished career," said
JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein. "If he were an unknown, an
outsider the board had just brought in to run AbbVie, it would
be one thing, but this is a long-time leader at Abbott. Rick
should have, and I fully expect does have, the board's full
support."
The healthcare industry has its own precedent for judging an
executive by his more recent past, rather than an unearned
degree from decades ago.
Ronald Zarella, when he was chairman and CEO of Bausch &
Lomb, cited an MBA from New York University's Stern School of
Business, which he attended between 1972 and 1976 but from which
he never received the degree. The overstated claim was exposed
in 2002, yet Zarella remained CEO of the contact lens maker
until 2008.
Fred Burke, head of investments at Sandy Spring Bank, said
he was surprised by Abbott's misstep.
"In many ways, they are very thorough," he said. "They will
probably just let this pass" because of Gonzalez's strong record
there. "Whatever (Gonzalez) is doing, he's doing it right."
Damien Conover, an analyst with Morningstar, said Gonzalez
may face some backlash, but even then he doesn't expect it to
impact the company's plans or the reputation of Abbott CEO Miles
White.
"I don't think there is any difference in how people view
the company or Abbott's stock," he said.