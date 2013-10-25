Oct 25 Abbott Laboratories said on
Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its
MitraClip medical device, used to stop heart valve leakage.
A slim majority of advisers to the FDA had recommended
approval of the implantable heart device, as some had questioned
whether it would be effective for its intended use.
The device was already approved for use in Europe and sells
in 30 countries. It is used to treat mitral regurgitation, a
condition in which the mitral valve of the heart does not close
properly, causing blood leakage that can lead to stroke, heart
attack or even death. It is designed for people who are
considered to be at high risk for open-heart surgery.
It has estimated the disorder affects about one in 10 people
aged 75 and older.