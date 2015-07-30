July 30 Abbott Laboratories on Thursday
said it would buy a small private company and has invested in
another, with an option to buy, as it places bets on the future
growth potential of minimally invasive systems to replace
diseased heart valves.
Abbott said it has agreed to acquire the equity in
Minnesota-based Tendyne Holdings Inc that it does not already
own for $250 million plus future payments tied to regulatory
milestones.
In a separate transaction in which financial details were
not disclosed, Abbott said it has provided capital and secured
an option to purchase California-based Cephea Valve
Technologies.
Both private companies are developing systems to replace
diseased mitral valves in the heart while sparing patients
traditional chest-cracking open-heart surgery.
Neither deal is expected to alter Abbott's 2015 earnings
forecast, the company said.
