* U.S. doctors perform 800,000, knee, hip procedures a year
* Other uses could include flu, blood stream infection
By Debra Sherman
CHICAGO, March 4 Infection poses one of
the most serious risks to patients getting a hip or knee
replaced, and a major U.S. drugmaker is developing a test to
quickly identify the pathogens responsible so doctors can treat
problems sooner.
Abbott Diagnostics Group, a unit of Abbott Laboratories
, is working with privately held Genetics Laboratory Inc,
whose expertise is in orthopedics, to develop the test.
It will be based on Abbott's PLEX-ID system for identifying
microbes, and is expected to help doctors detect infections that
become rooted in the body's joints long before they become
apparent through physical symptoms.
"This is a completely new way of diagnosing infectious
disease," Dave Ecker, divisional vice president at Abbott
Molecular, said in an interview. "It is currently dominated by
technology using cultures, which is a 150-year-old technology.
We are long overdue for an advance."
Once Abbott and Genetics Laboratory build the test, an
application specific to identifying orthopedic infection would
require approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
which could take 5 years, Ecker said.
"Orthopedics is one of the leading opportunities for this
technology because of what it's able to do for patients who have
orthopedic infections, which are difficult to diagnose by
conventional methods," Ecker said in an interview .
"But it has broader applications. This is a one-stop shop
for infectious disease," he said, referring to illnesses from
blood stream and respiratory infections, to influenza.
About 800,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are
performed annually in the United States, and complications
related to infections occur in about two percent of those
procedures, according to a 2009 study published in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
More than 70,000 joint revisions are performed annually in
the United States, with more than 15 percent of hip and 25
percent of knee revisions caused by infections. Revisions are
often more expensive and complicated than the original surgery.
LONG-TERM RISK
PLEX-ID was originally used by U.S. government biodefense
researchers who wanted to rapidly identify pathogens used in a
potential bioterrorism attack. The PLEX-ID system can identify a
broad variety of pathogens within 5 to 6 hours by weighing the
DNA of the microorganism.
In orthopedic cases, the standard method of identifying
pathogens is by taking a culture, which can take several days to
grow and produce a result. Blood tests and joint fluid analysis
can also give clues about the presence of an infection, but
results can take time and may be inconclusive.
Dr. Javad Parvizi, an orthopedic surgeon at the
Rothman Institute in Philadelphia, noted that infections are a
risk during surgery itself, but may also occur a decade after a
knee or hip replacement. He is not involved in the Abbott
venture.
About 4 percent of hip and knee replacement patients suffer
infection within the first 10 years after the procedure.
Prosthetic joint infection is the number one cause of knee
replacement failures and the second most common cause of hip
replacement failures, he said.
Infections in joint replacements have been on the rise,
partly because of the growing number of people with prosthetic
implants and the fact that detection has improved. But patients
are also at higher risk because there are more
antibiotic-resistent bacteria lurking around hospitals, said
Parvizi.
Abbott's PLEX-ID can identify bacteria, viruses, fungi and
certain parasites. It also provides information on drug
resistance, virulence, and strain type. It is already used in
the European Union to identify influenza after it has been grown
in a culture.
During a procedure to replace a joint, the surgeon may take
a tissue sample and test it for infection as a precautionary
measure. After the procedure, if the patient has symptoms, such
as swelling near the surgical site, the surgeon may extract
fluid from the joint and test it for infection.
Bacteria -- particularly antibiotic-resistant types such as
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA -- can be
tricky to detect because the bacteria form slimy colonies on the
surface of the joint implant, said Dr. Gerhard Maale, an
orthopedic oncologic surgeon based in Dallas, Texas. He will
serve as the medical director for the collaboration.
These biofilms are difficult to identify with a traditional
bacterial culture because the organisms clump together and do
not grow well enough for positive identification, he said.
