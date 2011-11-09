(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday said
Abbott Laboratories' cholesterol drug Trilipix may not
lower the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed data from a
study, known as Accord-Lipid, that tested the efficacy and
safety of a combination of fenofibrate and a
cholesterol-lowering statin against the statin alone, in
patients with type 2 diabetes.
Fenofibrate is similar to the active ingredient in Abbott's
Trilipix.
There was no significant difference in the risk of
experiencing a major adverse cardiac event between the two
groups, FDA said on its website.
Based on results from Accord that was funded by the U.S.
government and other trials of drugs similar to Trilipix, FDA
said it requires Abbott to conduct a trial to test the
cardiovascular effects of Trilipix in patients taking statins
and at high risk for heart disease.
Trilipix belongs to a class of drugs known as fibrates that
are designed to lower blood fats known as triglycerides and
raise HDL or "good" cholesterol.
Combining Trilipix or other fibrates with statins has been a
matter of much discussion. The Accord-Lipid study had found that
combining a similar drug, TriCor, with a statin failed to reduce
heart attacks and other cardiac problems.
Abbott shares were down 1 percent to $53.70 in morning trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)