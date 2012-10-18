* Safety panel cites side effects, mortality
* Abbott shares fall 4.6 pct, day after AbbVie-related
selloff
* Setback could increase AbbVie reliance on Humira
Oct 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc said its
partner Reata Pharmaceuticals was discontinuing a late-stage
trial of their potential blockbuster treatment for chronic
kidney disease and diabetes based on safety concerns raised by
an independent safety committee.
The news for bardoxolone represents a major setback for
Abbott just months before the planned Jan. 1 spinoff of its
branded prescription drugs into a separate publicly traded
company called AbbVie. Without the high-profile drug, Wall
Street concerns about AbbVie's dependence on Abbott's $8
billion-a-year rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira could intensify.
An independent data monitoring committee found excess
serious adverse events and mortality in patients taking the oral
anti-inflammatory drug, Abbott said in a regulatory filing.
Regulators were notified of the decision, and study
participants were being informed, the company said.
Shares of Abbott fell 4.6 percent in morning trading. The
selloff follows similar stock declines on Wednesday after Abbott
reported disappointing third-quarter sales of Humira and
disclosed that AbbVie's annual tax rate will be far higher than
investors had expected, undermining AbbVie's future earnings.
Cowen and Co had estimated bardoxolone could generate annual
sales of more than $1 billion in the overseas territories where
Abbott has rights to the drug, citing a potential market of
400,000 dialysis patients in Europe.
Reata in September 2010 granted Abbott exclusive rights to
develop bardoxolone outside of the United States, excluding
certain Asian markets.
Reata's drugs are designed to activate Nrf2, a protein
believed to be a principal regulator of cellular antioxidation
and detoxification enzymes, while suppressing NFkB, a primary
regulator of inflammatory genes.