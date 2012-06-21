(Update pricing and tenors.)
By Michelle Sierra
NEW YORK, June 20 Details have emerged on the
pricing of the $14.5 billion financing package that backs Abbott
Laboratories' separation into two publicly traded
companies, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The facility includes a $7.5 billion, 364-day bridge loan
led by administrative agent Morgan Stanley, a $5 billion,
five-year revolver led by administrative agent JP Morgan and a
$2 billion, five-year revolver led by administrative agent BAML.
The two revolvers will refinance Abbott's current revolving
credits totaling $6.7 billion, of which a $3 billion facility
expires in October 2012 and a $3.7 billion facility expires in
2013. The revolvers support the company's commercial paper
program.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley are leading the deal.
Pricing is ratings based, though ratings have not been
announced. Pricing on the bridge ranges from LIB+125-175 for
ratings in the range of A- or better and below BBB. The bridge
also includes margin step ups of 25bp every 90 days after
funding.
The bridge also includes a 10bp ticking fee and duration
fees of 50bp, 75bp and 100bp payable 90, 180 and 270 days after
closing.Undrawn pricing on both revolvers ranges between 6bp to
17.7bp for ratings between AA- and under BBB. The drawn spread
ranges from 62.5 to 150.
According to an SEC filing, at March 31, Abbott's long-term
debt rating was AA/A1. Commitments are due June 27. The facility
is slated to close June 27.
As previously reported by Thomson Reuters LPC, the company
is currently in market with the financing that marks the largest
loan package year to date in the U.S.
In October 2011, Abbott announced in an SEC filing its plan
to separate into two publicly traded companies, one in
diversified medical products and the other in research-based
pharmaceuticals.
To accomplish the separation, Abbott said it plans to create
a new company called AbbVie for its research-based
pharmaceuticals business, which will include Abbott's
Proprietary Pharmaceutical Products segment.
Abbott's spin-off of Proprietary Pharmaceuticals is the
largest separation transaction ever in the healthcare sector.
The transaction is expected to take the form of a tax-free
distribution to Abbott shareholders of the stock of the newly
created pharmaceutical company.
The separation is expected to be completed by the end of
2012.
According to an SEC filing, at March 31, Abbott's long-term
debt rating was AA/A1. As of that date, the company had two
revolving credits totaling $6.7 billion, of which a $3 billion
facility expires in October 2012 and a $3.7 billion facility
expires in 2013. The revolvers support the company's commercial
paper program.
Abbott is a global healthcare company that develops, markets
and manufactures pharmaceuticals and medical products, including
nutritionals, devices and diagnostics.
(Editing By Jon Methven)