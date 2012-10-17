BRIEF-Camber Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported mixed quarterly results, with earnings topping forecasts but sales coming in below Wall Street estimates.
Abbott on Wednesday said it earned $1.94 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter, compared with $303 million, or 19 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when the company took a $1.4 billion litigation charge.
Excluding special items, Abbott earned $1.30 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $9.77 billion, below Wall Street expectations for $9.93 billion.
In January Abbott plans too spin off its branded drugs business into a publicly traded company called AbbVie
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kV8ID3) Further company coverage:
* Virtusa appoints new member to board of directors Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2l8OuAO) Further company coverage: