July 22 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 68 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of the company's branded generics.

The drugmaker's net income rose to $786 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $466 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $5.17 billion.

Sales in the company's established pharmaceutical products business, which includes branded generics, rose 31.3 percent to $977 million. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)