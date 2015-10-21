CORRECTED-CIBC raises offer for PrivateBancorp to about $4.9 billion
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June deadline.
Oct 21 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 2 percent rise in sales, helped by higher demand for its generic drugs in emerging markets.
Net profit rose 8 percent to $580 million, or 38 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $538 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $5.15 billion from $5.08 billion a year earlier.
WASHINGTON, March 30 Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it has agreed to pay $157.45 million to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions, as the world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal.