CORRECTED-CIBC raises offer for PrivateBancorp to about $4.9 billion
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June deadline.
(Adds details, forecast)
Oct 21 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales as demand rose for its generic drugs in emerging markets, including Latin America and China.
Abbott said on Wednesday sales of its generic drugs grew in double digits in emerging markets, helped by the acquisition of Chilean drugmaker CFR Pharmaceuticals SA last year.
Sales of generic drugs rose to $961 million in the third quarter, contributing about 19 percent to Abbott's total sales.
Revenue from its nutritional products business, its largest, rose 6.5 percent. The business accounts for more than a third of the company's total sales.
Abbott also raised the lower end of its full-year profit forecast range and cut the upper end, to $2.14-$2.16 per share from $2.10-$2.20.
The developer of anesthetic Pentothal said total revenue rose 2 percent to $5.15 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while net profit rose 8 percent to $580 million, or 38 cents per share.
Excluding items, Abbott earned 54 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 53 cents per share and revenue of $5.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Abbott's shares closed at $41.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Kirti Pandey)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June deadline.
WASHINGTON, March 30 Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it has agreed to pay $157.45 million to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions, as the world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal.