April 22 Abbott Laboratories' net earnings from continuing operations more than doubled in the first quarter, with strong performance in its branded generics, international nutrition and diagnostics divisions.

The company's net earnings from continuing operations jumped to $529 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $224 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Abbott earned 47 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $4.9 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)