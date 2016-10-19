BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 19 Abbott Laboratories, which is in the process of acquiring St. Jude Medical Inc, reported a nearly 3 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by strength in its generic drug and medical device businesses.
Net loss from continuing operations was $329 million, or 24 cents per share, primarily due to an adjustment of 66 cents per share associated with Abbott's equity investment in Mylan NV .
Abbott sold its generic drugs business catering to developed markets to Mylan in 2014. Abbott earned $580 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $5.30 billion from $5.15 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.