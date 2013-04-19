BRIEF-LSC Communications files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 mln shares
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's government commission on foreign investment has rejected U.S. Abbott Laboratories' plan to buy Russian pharmaceutical producer Petrovax, the head of the Russian antitrust regulator said on Friday.
"The commission has reviewed the question about the sale to U.S. company Abbott of Petrovax Pharm. As a result of very lengthy discussion the U.S. company was denied to make this deal," Igor Artemyev, head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), told reporters.
Abbott Laboratories filed for permission to buy the Russian vaccine developer and producer last year.
Abbott Laboratories spokeswoman Irina Gushchina said the company had not received any official information regarding the state of its application.
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
* AES Corp - CEO and president Andrés Gluski's total compensation for 2016 was about $9 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mibEqG Further company coverage: