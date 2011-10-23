Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Oct 23 Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) shares should jump at least 10 percent before the company completes its split, according to Barron's.
Abbott on Wednesday announced plans to split into two companies: a pharmaceutical and biotech company and a diversified products company.
Abbott shares closed the week with a gain of 3.5 percent, ending at $53.84 on Friday.
"The muted market reaction offers investors an opportunity to jump into the stock, which should be at least 10 percent higher by the time the split occurs," Barron's said in its Oct. 24 edition.
Abbott now trades at 12 times projected 2011 operating profit of $4.64 per share, Barron's said, but should trade at a mid-teens multiple.
The financial paper cited bullish analyst projections, such as Goldman Sachs' Jami Rubin, who has a $59 price target on the combined franchise, as well as comments from Chief Executive Mike White, who said the new Abbott will have "sustainable" double-digit earnings growth. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.