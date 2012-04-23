BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says entered into senior secured term loan agreement with Credit Suisse
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
April 23 Abbott Laboratories Inc and St Jude Medical Inc on Monday said they will jointly promote each others' cardiovascular products in the United States, allowing both companies to offer a full line of devices to hospitals in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
The financial terms were not disclosed, but the companies said it is a multiyear joint initiative that expands on a 2008 agreement.
Abbott manufactures a line of heart stents -- tiny tubular devices that are inserted into diseased arteries to restore the flow of blood to the heart -- as well as products used to treat endovascular disease and structural heart disease.
St Jude manufacturers implantable devices that correct irregular heartbeats, such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators, or ICDs, as well as other cardiology technologies, including ablation catheters and optical coherence tomography imaging products. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.