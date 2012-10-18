Oct 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc said its
partner Reata Pharmaceuticals was discontinuing a late-stage
trial of their kidney disease drug based on safety concerns
raised by an independent safety committee.
An independent data monitoring committee found excess
serious adverse events and mortality in patients taking the
drug, Abbott said in a regulatory filing.
Regulators were notified of the decision, and study sites
and study participants were being informed, the company said.
The drug, bardoxolone methyl, was widely expected to be a
major selling treatment and Cowen and Co had estimated it could
generate annual sales of more than $1 billion in the overseas
territories where Abbott has rights to the drug.