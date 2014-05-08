BRIEF-Emerson Electric says February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
May 8 Abbott Laboratories : * Company CFO, speaking at Deutsche Bank Healthcare conference: * Says may be interested in geographically expanding medical device business * CFO says established pharmaceuticals (branded generics) remain a core company
business * CFO says established pharmaceuticals business is a "fundamental leg" of
company because of abbott's focus on emerging markets * CFO says company remains committed to established pharmaceuticals business * CFO says price austerity by European regulators regarding branded generics is
"dissipating" * CFO says company's diabetes business could get boost from non-invasive
glucose monitoring devices
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.