Jan 29 Abbott Laboratories : * CEO says company sees "good positive underlying momentum in our businesses"

going into 2015 * CEO says expects 6 percent drag on company sales from stronger dollar in 2015 * CEO says expanding profit margins, market share gains, will help offset

negative foreign exchange trends in 2015 * CEO says company's European operations and cost base will help mitigate

negative impact of weakening euro * CEO says expects high single digit operational sales growth in 2015, double

digit sales growth in emerging markets * Says expects Q1 2015 EPS of 41 cents to 43 cents per share from continuing

operations * Says stronger dollar will likely crimp EPS growth in 2015 by 10 percent * CEO says expects stronger dollar to be less harmful to company than many

other companies * CEO says m&a environment "not as robust" as in other years, hard to find good

prudently priced strategic deals * CEO says there are plenty of opportunities to expand busineses through deals,

despite less robust m&a environment * CEO says company could beat its 2015 earnings guidance; "we're just not

vulnerable to the euro and a lot of companies are"