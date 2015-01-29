Jan 29 Abbott Laboratories :
* CEO says company sees "good positive underlying momentum in
our businesses"
going into 2015
* CEO says expects 6 percent drag on company sales from
stronger dollar in 2015
* CEO says expanding profit margins, market share gains, will
help offset
negative foreign exchange trends in 2015
* CEO says company's European operations and cost base will
help mitigate
negative impact of weakening euro
* CEO says expects high single digit operational sales growth
in 2015, double
digit sales growth in emerging markets
* Says expects Q1 2015 EPS of 41 cents to 43 cents per share
from continuing
operations
* Says stronger dollar will likely crimp EPS growth in 2015 by
10 percent
* CEO says expects stronger dollar to be less harmful to
company than many
other companies
* CEO says m&a environment "not as robust" as in other years,
hard to find good
prudently priced strategic deals
* CEO says there are plenty of opportunities to expand
busineses through deals,
despite less robust m&a environment
* CEO says company could beat its 2015 earnings guidance;
"we're just not
vulnerable to the euro and a lot of companies are"