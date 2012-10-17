Oct 17 Abbott Laboratories : * Expects abbvie, Abbott dividends to total $2.16 per share,after company

splits into two companies, above current $2.04 per share for Abbott * Expects "new Abbott" dividend of 56 cents, payable beginning in February, if

approved by board * Expects abbvie dividend of $1.60 per share, beginning in February, if

approved by board * Rpt- abbott expects annual abbvie, abbott dividends to total $2.16 per share

after company splits into two companies, above current $2.04 per share for

abbott * Says abbvie annual research spending will equal 14 percent of sales * Says to complete marketing application for advanced parkinson's disease dug

by year end * Says abbvie to have 10 compounds in late-stage trials * Says to begin late-stage study of abt-126 alzheimer's diseae drug by mid 2014 * Says confident will introduce first interferon-free drug regimen for patients

with genotype 1 of hepatitis c * Expects less than $1 billion in combined sales from lipid drugs in 2013, a

decline of $1.2 billion * CEO says not interested in any big mergers or acquisitions until well after

spinoff of branded drugs business * Says abbvie sales will start to accelerate in 2015 * Expects pfizer's rival arthritis drug tofacitinib to be a

"third-line" treatment and pose no great risk to humira * Expects "new Abbott" sales in 2013 of $23 billion, reflecting growth in

mid-to-high single-digit percentage range from 2012 * Expects abbvie 2013 sales somewhat above $18 billion, at current exchange

rates