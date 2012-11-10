BRIEF-The Marcus Corporation increases quarterly dividend
* Marcus Corp says declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of common stock
Nov 10 Abbott Laboratories : * Says trio of its all-oral hepatitis c drugs produced unprecedented cure rates
in patients who failed prior therapy * Says strong results seen among those taking drug trio with or without
ribavirin, both for those having failed prior treatment and for new patients * Says company will proceed to late-stage trials with three drugs, based on
strong results seen in mid-stage 'aviator' trial * Says aims to be first company to market interferon-free drug regimen to
patients with most common, hardest-to-treat genotype 1 strain of hepatitis c
virus * Says four of 448 patients in 8-week, 12-week arms of trial discontinued
treatment due to adverse events * Says 93 percent of patients who failed prior therapy were cured after 12
weeks of taking trio of new drugs, plus ribavirin * Says no other marketed or experimental hepatitis c drugs have produced cure
rates above 50 percent in patients who failed prior treatment * Says 97 percent of previously untreated genotype 1 patients were cured of
hepatitis c virus after 12 weeks of drug trio, plus ribavirin * Says somewhat lower cure rates seen among patients taking drug trio, without
ribavirin anti-viral pill * Says 87 percent of previously untreated genotype 1 patients were cured after
12 weeks of its all-oral three drugs, without ribavirin
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.