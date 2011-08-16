* Plant in Jiaxing expected to open in 2013

* Sees more than $1 bln in China nutritional sales by 2014

(Adds details on Abbott's nutrition business, context)

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) said Tuesday it will spend $230 million to build a facility in China to make powdered milk products for infants and children, the latest move by global medical product companies to increase sales in the country.

Abbott expects the Jiaxing plant to open in 2013 and employ about 300 people. The company forecast sales of its nutritional products in China would surpass $1 billion by the end of 2014, up from more than $350 million last year.

"China represents the largest single-market growth opportunity in global nutrition," Abbott said in a statement.

Drugmakers and other medical product makers have been seeking growth in China and other emerging economies to counter patent expirations and price pressure in their traditional markets in the United States and Europe.

Abbott, whose nutritional products include the Similac, PediaSure and Ensure brands, reported $5.5 billion in global nutritional sales last year -- about 16 percent of the diversified medical product maker's overall sales.

About 42 percent of Abbott's nutritional sales came from emerging markets in the first half of this year.

The company expects to start selling a number of new pediatric nutrition products in the China over the next three years.

With the Jiaxing plant, Abbott said it will have opened six manufacturing and research facilities in its nutrition and pharmaceuticals businesses in the Asia-Pacific region in the past three years, including three in China.

More than 17 million infants are born each year in China and rising incomes have created increased demand for high-quality nutrition products, Abbott said.

Analysts have speculated that Abbott might be interested in acquiring the nutritionals unit of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), which is exploring strategic options for the business. An Abbott spokesman declined to comment on the speculation.

Abbott shares were off 0.3 percent at $49.77 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Andre Grenon and Gerald E. McCormick)