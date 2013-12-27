Dec 27 Abbott Laboratories has agreed to
pay the United States $5.48 million to resolve allegations that
it paid improper kickbacks to induce doctors to use some of its
products, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.
The settlement resolves allegations that Abbott paid
well-known doctors for teaching assignments, speaking
engagements and conferences, expecting that they would arrange
for the hospitals with which they were affiliated to buy
Abbott's carotid, biliary and peripheral vascular products.
This activity violated the federal Anti-Kickback Act and led
to the submission of false Medicare claims, the government said,
in a case brought under the federal False Claims Act.
Carotid and peripheral vascular products are implanted to
treat circulatory disorders by increasing blood flow, while
biliary products are implanted to treat obstructions in the bile
ducts, the government said.
"Patients have a right to treatment decisions that are based
on their own medical needs, not the personal financial interests
of their health care providers," Assistant Attorney General
Stuart Delery of the Justice Department's civil division said in
a statement.
Abbott spokeswoman Angela Duff said the Abbott Park,
Illinois-based company is pleased to settle, and did so to avoid
the uncertainty and cost of lengthy litigation. "Abbott believes
its actions were appropriate at all times," she added.
The Justice Department said the settlement resolves
allegations originally brought by former Abbott employees
Douglas Gray and Steven Peters. They will receive more than $1
million from the settlement, the department added.