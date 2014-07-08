Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
July 8 Abbvie Inc:
* Statement regarding a revised possible offer
* Abbvie has increased its proposal to £22.44 in cash and 0.8568 ordinary shares of new Abbvie for each shire share
* Proposal is an approximately 11 percent increase from Abbvie's prior indicative proposal of £46.26
* Fourth proposal represents an indicative value of £51.15 1 as of July 7, 2014
* Revised indicative proposal increases ownership that will be held by Shire shareholders to about 24 percent of new holding company of combined group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ABBV.N SHP.L]
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.