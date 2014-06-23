June 23 Abbvie Inc :
* Abbvie raises outlook for 2014
* Raised midpoint of its full-year 2014 earnings-per-share
guidance by six cents and now expects a full-year diluted
earnings-per-share range of $3.06 to $3.16 on an adjusted basis,
or $2.69 to $2.79 on a GAAP basis
* Is raising its outlook, reflecting strong underlying
business performance year to date and expected continued
positive trends over remainder of year, including Q2.
* Abbvie's 2014 outlook continues to exclude any potential
revenue from expected 2014 U.S. Launch of its hepatitis C (HCV)
therapy which has been granted accelerated review by U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: