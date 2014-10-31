BRIEF-High Arctic posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.14
* High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
Oct 31 AbbVie Inc : * CEO says remains interested in more deals after failed $55 billion
effort to buy shire * CEO says future deals don't need to be as big as attempted shire transaction * CEO says company has stronger fundamentals han ever and does not need to rush
into big merger * CEO says confident company can deliver strong growth over the long term, with
bright prospects for humira, drugs for hepatitis c, cancer * CEO says company aims to remain "strong independent company" by launching new
drugs, strong execution * CEO says higher pill count of its experimental hepatitis c treatment will not
put it at disadvantage compared with leading current treatments * CEO says its combo treatment will have advantage of effectiveness in sickest
patients with cirhhosis * CEO says company interested in acquiring drugs for rare diseases, cancer,
hepatology
* RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success, updates market guidance and reports year-end reserves and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid